Chola period inscription found

A partially damaged inscription of Vikrama Chola from the 12th Century C.E. and a land measure of Chola period have been copied from the Kailasanatha Temple at Uttamasili, situated on the Tiruchi- Kallanai Road.

The Chola period inscription throws light on an endowment made by an individual for lighting a lamp at the temple. The inscriptions were unearthed during a study taken up at the temple by M. Nalini, Head, Department of History, Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, and R.Akila, Assistant Professor of History, Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Musiri.

“Apart from the inscriptions, the study by the scholars has also exposed some interesting miniature ‘thorana’ sculptures of the Chola era, the best being a depiction of Mahishasuramardhini, at the temple. It is rare to see such a scintillating presentation in miniature form. The icon of Lord Narasimha in yogasana along with his consorts seated on a rectangular bench like pedestal is also a rare miniature found at the temple,” according to R. Kalaikkovan, Director, Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research, Tiruchi.

The 12th century inscription belonging to the period of Vikrama Chola, son of Kulottunga I, was copied from the southern base of the main shrine. A certain individual, whose name is lost in the record, had entrusted 10 ‘kasu’ with the Sivabrahmanas of the temple requesting them to light a special lamp with ghee at the shrine. Those who received the money accepted it as a deposit and agreed to carry out the endowment out of the interest accrued upon it.

Dr. Kalaikkovan added that such inscriptions on endowments for lamps made during the rule of Vikrama Chola are found in abundance at the Aathimulesvara temple found in the nearby village of Thiruppalaitturai.

Dr.Akila, who had recently discovered a Vijayanagar period land measure at the Venugopalar Temple in the same village, also found a land measure at the Kailasanathar Temple too. It is marked as two plus marks with a distance of 1.64m between them. Such measures of different lengths are found in several temples of Tiruchi district and were used to measure wet and dry lands in ancient days, according to Dr. Kalaikkovan. The Department of Epigraphy has been informed of the new finds, he added.