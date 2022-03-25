Chola era pot unearthed at Maligaimedu

The Chola era pot found at Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Archaeologists have unearthed a Chola era pot and a 22-course brick structure at Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram as the second phase of the excavation taken up by the State Archaeology Department continues at the site.

The pot, found at the new trench dug this year, is about 22 cm high, with a neck width of 18 cm. The pot was probably used for storing water or grains. This is the first time that a pot has been unearthed fully during the latest round of excavations taken up at the site in 2021 and 2022, sources said.

The second phase of excavation, inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on February 11, continues to lead to the exposure of more brick structures with the latest being built with 22 courses of bricks.

It is widely believed that palaces of Chola kings had existed there about 1,000 years ago as Gangaikondacholapuram, the city King Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044) built after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains, had been the capital of the Cholas for about 250 years from about 1025 CE..

In the 1980s, excavations by the Department of Archaeology had unearthed hidden structures of a palace and the city. More portions of what is believed to be a medieval palace were exposed during the first phase of excavation last year.

A few weeks ago, archaeologists had unearthed a broken piece of a Chola-period bracelet made of gold and copper at the site.