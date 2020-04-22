Chithirai thiruvizha cancelled

The ‘Chithirai thiruvizha’ of the Sri Madurakaliamman Temple at Siruvachur in the district, scheduled to commence with ‘poochorithal’ on April 28 has been cancelled in view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

All events such as ‘kappu katthuthal’ scheduled for May 5, daily processions of the Amman, and car festival slated for May 14, conducted as part of the ‘Chithirai thiruvizha’, stand cancelled, S. Arunpandian, Executive Officer of the temple, said in a press release.