Chithirai festival begins at Swamimalai

THANJAVUR

20 April 2021 18:08 IST

The 10-day Chithirai festival began at Swaminathaswamy Temple at Swamimalai with hoisting of the holy flag on Tuesday.

In view of the pandemic, procession of the deities would be confined to temple precincts as per a direction issued by the State government . The festival would end with lowering of the holy flag on April 29, according to official sources.

Advertising

Advertising