Chithirai car festival gets under way at Rockfort Temple with hoisting of holy flag

April 25, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Chithirai car festival of Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi commenced with the hoisting of the holy flag on the temple premises on Tuesday.

During the course of the 14-day annual festival, idols of Swami and Ambal will be taken out in a procession on different vahanams. The highlights of the festival are Settipen Marthuva Idheegam on April 29 and Thirukalyanam on April 30. The decorated temple car will be pulled on May 3 with the festival concluding on May 8.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Tuesday inspected the entire route through which the temple car will be pulled and gave necessary advice to officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and other departments. The temple’s Assistant Commissioner/Executive Officer, R. Hariharasubramanian, police, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services and others accompanied the Collector during the inspection, a press release said.