Chithirai car festival begins in Srirangam

Flag hoisting at Ranganathswami Temple in Srirangam on Saturday.

Tiruchi

01 May 2021 21:40 IST

The 11-day Chithirai car festival of Ranganathswami Temple in Srirangam began with the hoisting of holy flag on Saturday.

Since the temple was closed due to spread of COVID-19 infection, only temple administrators and priests took part in the ceremony. However, all pujas and rituals associated with the ceremony were performed.

S. Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner-cum-Executive Officer of the temple, said pulling of Chithirai car event would be held on May 9. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it would be held inside the temple. Arrangements had been made to livestream the important events for the convenience of devotees.

