Children’s preventive healthcare campaign launched in districts

A “Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2024” of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine from July 1 to August 31 was launched in the districts on Monday by administering Vitamin A solution to children from six months to 60 months, oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets, and zinc tablets for infants to children aged up to five.

The campaign aims at a goal of zero under-five deaths because of Acute Diarrheal Diseases in Tamil Nadu, and will be held in public health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, noon-meal scheme centres, and schools across the State. District Health Officers have been given an allotted quantity of Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) and zinc tablets from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.

Health workers would be conducting door-to-door visits to cover those who miss out on the supplements.

In Tiruchi, 24,356 children received the Vitamin A drops on the opening day of the campaign, according to official sources. A senior official of the Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi, said that children from 6 months to 11 months would receive 1ml of Vitamin A solution while those above 11 months and aged up to five would be given 2ml.

Workers from the Health Sub-Centres would be involved in the campaign.

Perambalur District Collector K. Karpagam inaugurated the drive at the Indira Nagar Children’s Centre at Elambalur village in the presence of M. Prabakaran, Member of Legislative Assembly, on behalf of Perambalur District Hospital and Department of Health and Family Welfare.

An awareness campaign was launched on dangers of diarrhoea among children up to the age of five.

In Tiruvarur, District Collector T. Charusree launched the campaign at Kodikkalpalayam Children’s Centre, in the presence of MLA K. Poondi Kalaivanan and senior officials.

Demonstration of hand washing will be carried out in all schools. Mobile health teams will cover the urban slums, migrant population, street children, and orphanages, as part of the campaign. Sanitation and hygiene promotion, including the use and maintenance of toilets, will be stressed during the drive. Health workers would speaking about the importance of boiling water along with taking ORS and zinc tablets during episodes of diarrhoea.

