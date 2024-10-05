Children’s park in Kuzhimikarai lies in neglect

The ‘Waste-to-Wealth’ children’s park situated at Kuzhimikarai, in Ward 28 of Tiruchi Corporation is in disrepair because of lack of maintenance.

Built in 2018 by the Citizens for Uyyakondan, a voluntary body seeking to preserve the Uyyakondan canal, the park was initially established to prevent garbage dumping at the canal and educate the residents about the hazards of pollution.

Though the campaign started off well with activities such as conducting regular cleaning of the canal’s bank along Kuzhimikarai and Azhvar Thoppu and awareness campaigns by the members of the NGO, it fizzled out during the COVID-19 pandemic, said residents.

At present, the entrance to the ‘riverside children’s park’ is choked with overgrown brambles and broken branches from trees planted along the sides. Shards of broken bottles are strewn on the ground making it dangerous. An electric pole stands slanted dangerously with electric wires holding it in place. People dump garbage in the canal, causing stench for commuters and passersby travelling across the culvert running parallel to the park.

The park’s see-saws, swing sets, and monkey bars are made out of old lorry tyres as one of the objectives of the project was to reuse discarded material. However, these lay in a state of neglect, as the tyres have become weathered and rough-edged. Additionally, the recreational equipment at the park appear to be missing a few bars and a swing.

“Children used to play in the park earlier. But as it was not properly maintained, the park has become a hub for anti-social activities. We do not feel safe crossing the area at night. We hope that steps are taken to maintain it as both children and elderly people could make use of it for recreational activities,” said L. Kaliamma, a resident.

When contacted by The Hindu, a senior official from the Corporation said: “We will clear the area of garbage within a week’s time. We will beautify the area by placing plants in it.”