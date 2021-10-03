Children’s home sealed, case filed against founder

PUDUKOTTAI

03 October 2021 22:33 IST

A joint team comprising officials of different government departments has sealed a private children’s home at Kudumiyanmalai in Pudukottai district following complaints that minor girl inmates were engaged for construction-related works, farming and domestic chores. The complaint stated that the home was being run by a government school teacher which was against rules.

The Annavasal police registered a case against the founder of the home and chairperson R. Kalaimagal and her husband Rajendran on a complaint preferred by the District Child Protection Officer J. Gunaseeli on Saturday. Kalaimagal is working as a government school teacher at Kudumiyanmalai, while her husband Rajendran was said to be acting as a counsellor in the home. The case against the couple has been registered under section 75 of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and under IPC sections including 506 (i) (criminal intimidation). The seven girl children who were accommodated in the home were rescued by the joint team of officials and accommodated in another home at Vellanur. The couple has gone missing following the complaint.

Advertising

Advertising

The home, which was registered and being run for three years, housed the seven girls in need of care and protection, said official sources. Ms. Kalaimagal is alleged to have concealed her occupation while starting the home. The issue came to light during periodic visits by the District Child Protection Unit officials.

The charge against the couple was also that they had forced the children to undertake domestic works. The sources said being a government school teacher Ms. Kalaimagal cannot run the home as it went against the rules.

The District Child Protection Officer inquired into the complaints and brought the issue to the notice of Collector Kavitha Ramu. Acting on the instruction of the Collector, a joint team comprising officials from revenue, police and district child protection unit went to the home a few days ago and sealed it. The rescued girls have been enrolled in a government school at Vellanur to enable them pursue their education, the sources added.