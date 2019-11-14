Children’s Day celebrated at Govt. girl’s school for blind in Tiruchi

Students of the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School for Blind in Tiruchi celebrated Childrens’ Day on Thursday. The students showcased several song and dance performances set to popular tunes. Headmistress T. Vijayalakshmi offered words of encouragement and presented the children with sweets and snacks. “We are all equal, have intelligence and strength. We must not look at ourselves as any lesser or with any shortcomings. We will take on the world with all our might,” Ms. Vijayalakshmi said as she addressed the students.

BHEL Tiruchi celebrated Children's Day programme at Arivalayam, its special school and rehabilitation centre for differently abled children. Padmasini Padmanabhan, First Lady of BHEL Tiruchi Complex and Patron, Arivalayam, distributed sweets to the students. Teachers and staff of Arivalayam presented a cultural programme on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, R .Padmanabhan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, joined General Managers and other senior officials in garlanding the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru at the factory’s main gate and paid floral tributes.

In Perambalur district, a group of government school students called on the Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban and tied ‘Childline Dosti’ band on her wrist. The SP presented sweets to the children and extended her Children’s Day wishes.