RPF rescues seven child labourers

TIRUCHI

01 September 2021 19:46 IST

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team rescued seven children belonging to Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and detained three traffickers on arrival of the Banaras-Rameswaram Express at Tiruchi Railway Junction here on Tuesday.

The team led by T. Veerakumar and R. Vasudevan, Assistant Sub Inspectors enquired the children soon after they alighted from the train. It was found that the children had been brought from the States of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh for working as child labourers in Tiruchi, Namakkal and Musiri. They told the RPF personnel that the traffickers, who had brought them to Tamil Nadu, had travelled in the same train. With the help of the children, the RPF team managed to locate the traffickers.

The children were identified as Dilu Singh (13), Bandhuram Sonwani (16), Ramesah (16) Santhoshkumar (16) of Chhattisgarh, Danny Singh (15) and Santhosh (15) of Uttar Pradesh. They were reportedly brought by Ramnath and S. Sivpuja of Uttar Pradesh and Girwarilal Chouhan of Chhattisgarh to engage them as construction workers in Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

Advertising

The children were subsequently handed over to the Railway Police in Tiruchi for production before the Child Welfare Committee so as to accommodate them in a children’s home. The police arrested three persons on the charge of child trafficking.