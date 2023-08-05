HamberMenu
Children to get therapeutic food to combat malnutrition

August 05, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Collector M. Pradeep Kumar hands over nutritional kits to a child in Tiruchi. 

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar hands over nutritional kits to a child in Tiruchi.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an effort to combat malnutrition among children, the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) would soon provide ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to all malnourished children up to six years in Tiruchi.

Under the programme Ensure Nutrition, RUTF is being provided to severe and moderately malnourished children since March 2023 in Tiruchi district on a pilot basis. As many as 2,664 children have been enumerated as malnourished children under the six months to six years category.

According to officials, the project has shown positive changes in the height and weight of children who use therapeutic food. “Since there are significant changes in the growth of the children who consumed the food, we would expand it to cover all malnourished children. Though RUTF is not compulsory, we will educate parents on the benefits,” said an official.

The 92-gram RUTF, which comprises peanuts, soya and milk proteins, non-hydrogenated vegetable oils and sugar, comes in a paste form in a sachet. It has been given to children aged six months to six years for a period of 56 days after giving them de-worming tablets. “The growth is measured and recorded to check if the children have problems such as stunting and wasting,” the official added.

Around 1.50 lakh children are enrolled in 1,850 anganwadi centres in the district. These children are being measured for height and weight regularly, and based on the analysis, the team would provide RUTF to children, and those who need medical intervention would be referred to doctors, officials added.

ICDS has enumerated 715 severely malnourished children and 935 moderately malnourished children in the zero to six months category in the district. Since these children rely on breastfeeding, nutritional kits are being given to the mothers of malnourished children.

