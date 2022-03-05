Children receive bone marrow transplant

The transplantation was done at the Paediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation department of Kauvery Hospital

Two children who had been suffering from cancer are responding well to bone marrow transplantation carried out at a city hospital, going by the observations of the medical team.

The transplantation was performed on a six-year-old boy with blood cancer and a 14-year-old girl with refractory Hodgkin lymphoma at the Paediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation Department of Kauvery Hospital in 2021. The boy had undergone chemotherapy in 2019, but developed cancer again in 2021. Stem cells for the transplant were harvested from his elder sister who was identified to be a perfect match, and given to the patient on the same day, on October 19, 2021.

In the second case, the girl was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 13 in 2020, and was given chemotherapy. But there was no response to two different lines of chemotherapy. In this situation, an autologous bone marrow transplantation was recommended. Therefore the child received a third type of chemotherapy to control the disease and successfully underwent bone marrow transplantation on December 8, 2021.

Reviewing the patients’ progress, Vinod Gunasekaran, Paediatric Hematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant physician of Kauvery Hospital said, “Both the procedures were very challenging. Children receive very high doses of chemotherapy during the procedure, for the cancer cells to be killed and to create space for the donor stem cells to be accepted by the body. As a result, the child’s immunity will be extremely low during the procedure. The care provided after the operation helped them to recover without any major complication.”

Trichy Moon Rock Round Table Trust 108 provided financial support to the two young patients.