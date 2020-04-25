Children do their bit by acting in awareness videos

Officials of the District Social Welfare office have come out with videos of children from Tiruchi and Perambalur districts conveying awareness messages on COVID-19. In the video, the children are dressed as doctors, police personnel and request the people to stay home and stay safe.

Addressing herself as Dr. Jiya, seven-year-old K. Jiya from Perambalur dressed like a doctor, complete with a stethoscope, seeks to inform the people how to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus. She speaks in English and Tamil on how the people must appreciate the service of the frontline workers. “They have left behind their children, families, even forgotten about food and sleep to work for our well-being. The only thing we need to do is stay home,” she says in the video. Ms. Jiya also urges people not to touch their face and eyes and to cover their nose and mouth while sneezing with a tissue or even with the elbow.

In another video, R. Jovin who introduces himself as a social worker asks people to thank doctors, nurses and sanitary workers in this critical time, he said. Another child dressed as a policeman says“self-isolation is the best defence against the infection," and requests the public to cooperate with the officials to ensure their safety and good health. Speaking about the initiative, A. Thameemunisa, District Social Welfare Officer, said that it was a combined effort to create awareness both for children and adults. “For children, it might be engaging to listen to someone their own age inform them about the infection. For adults, the message might be conveyed better. At a time when awareness is important, we are trying to do our bit,” she said.