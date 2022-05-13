Childline rescues boy

ChildLine officials rescued a boy who was found alone near Grand Anicut Canal at Manojipatti on Friday morning.

A man who was on his morning walk found the two-and-half year old boy standing near the canal. When he asked him about his name and other details, the boy was unable to give convincing replies. Subsequently, the message was passed on to the ChildLine and the officials rushed in and secured the boy. The boy was later lodged at the Government Home in Thanjavur, sources said.