Tiruchirapalli

10 child marriages prevented

The district social welfare office and the Childline ‘1098’ service has prevented 10 child marriages during the lockdown period. Most distress calls were made by the children themselves, officials here said.

Since March 24, 10 calls have been received, said A. Thameemunisa, District Social Welfare Officer, Tiruchi. The calls, received by Childline ‘1098’ is routed through the DSWO and both teams rush to the spot and take necessary action. Two calls came from Musiri, two from Vaiyampatti, Manachanallur, Marungapuri while one call was made from Thennur.

Of the 10 cases, nine were rescued before the marriage, and Community Service Register (CSR) were filed in a few cases and in one an FIR was filed, Murali Kumar, Project Coordinator, Childline ‘1098’ in Tiruchi said. “The families are sometimes shocked because they do not expect us to stop them during the lockdown,” he said.

Some families have taken advantage of the lockdown to conduct these child marriages. They will not have to print wedding invitations, invite a large group of people and spend on food and festivities.

These days, the calls they receive on a daily basis at the Childline are for physical abuse, child marriage while some children call seeking nutritional support, Mr. Kumar said. So far, families of nearly 70 children have been provided with groceries and counselling has been given to several families against physical abuse.

However, the number of calls received in comparison to last year is significantly low, he said. “Last April-May we prevented at least 20 to 25 child marriages. It is the season for such events as children complete Class 10 and 12 and are ready for marriage according to the parents.” This time around, either the children are not making the calls because they do not expect us to pick up or because of the lockdown, the incidents are actually really low, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 6:50:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/child/article31575281.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY