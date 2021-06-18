Child, whose mother died of COVID-19 in Dubai, brought back

TIRUCHI

Velavan, 38, of Kallakurichi held his 11-month-old son Devesh close to him. The boy returned home after his mother died of COVID-19 in Dubai.

Devesh was being taken care of by his wife Bharathi’s friends in Dubai after she expired in May. Velavan and Bharathi who were married 14 years ago had three sons - Vigneswaran, Akilan (7) and Devesh. The family had spent a lot of money for treatment of Vigneswaran who died of kidney failure.

Mr.Velavan said he had to remain in bed rest after he met with an accident, and this forced Bharathi to go abroad and work in Dubai to support the family. Bharathi, who returned after three years, went back again, taking her youngest child Devesh along with her, in March this year. Velavan and her other son Akilan were in Kallakurichi. Bharathi worked as a caretaker in Dubai where she contracted COVID-19 and subsequently succumbed to the infection. Devesh who was left alone in Dubai after the death of his mother was taken care of by Bharathi’s friends Jerjna and Vasanthi in Dubai.

He said help came from Meeran in Dubai, and a few others who brought the plight of the child to the attention of the Chief Minister. Arrangements were made to bring the child back home. Meeran and others arranged a person to accompany the child and they landed here by flight on Thursday.

Mr.Velavan, who was informed about the plan, came to the Tiruchi airport with his other son. Mr.Velavan said he couldn’t control his emotion on seeing Devesh when the child was handed over to him.