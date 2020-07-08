Child resource centres to be set up in 10 villages

The Centre for Education Development Action and Research (CEDAR), Madurai, will set up children resource centres (CRC) at 10 villages in Thanjavur district in association with People’s Organisation for People Education (POPE), Madurai.

CEDAR and POPE are registered non-governmental organisations working among children of Dalits and other marginalised communities to ensure children’s right to education, protection, participation and development. Multiple approaches are adopted through the CRCs to enable children access creative learning through alternative pedagogy methods using art and media, lobbying and advocacy on children rights policy matters.

The CRCs in Thanjavur district will come up in Manojipatti, Munnaiyampatti, Vallam, Sengipatti, Avarampatti, Vilaripatti, Melathur, Ayyampettai, Thiruvaikavur and Thirumanur, where after school hour educational support will be provided to children of marginalised communities.

Further, relief kits for children will also be provided. A total of 200 children residing in the villages will receive ₹1,500-worth kits comprising dry ration and art material.

The distribution of relief kits for children was launched on Wednesday at Manojipatti to engage the children in creative and artistic activities during the lockdown, , according to a CEDAR-POPE release.