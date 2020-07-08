Child resource centres to be set up in 10 villages

The Centre for Education Development Action and Research (CEDAR), Madurai, will set up children resource centres (CRC) at 10 villages in Thanjavur district in association with People’s Organisation for People Education (POPE), Madurai.
CEDAR and POPE are registered non-governmental organisations working among children of Dalits and other marginalised communities to ensure children’s right to education, protection, participation and development. Multiple approaches are adopted through the CRCs to enable children access creative learning through alternative pedagogy methods using art and media, lobbying and advocacy on children rights policy matters.
The CRCs in Thanjavur district will come up in Manojipatti, Munnaiyampatti, Vallam, Sengipatti, Avarampatti, Vilaripatti, Melathur, Ayyampettai, Thiruvaikavur and Thirumanur, where after school hour educational support will be provided to children of marginalised communities.
Further, relief kits for children will also be provided. A total of 200 children residing in the villages will receive ₹1,500-worth kits comprising dry ration and art material.
The distribution of relief kits for children was launched on Wednesday at Manojipatti to engage the children in creative and artistic activities during the lockdown, , according to a CEDAR-POPE release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath