Child Protection Unit to widen information network for better coordination

PERAMBALUR

29 September 2020 23:32 IST

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has taken to social messaging platform to widen its information network on issues relating to child protection and safety and receive inputs on crimes against minors.

A dedicated Whatsapp group has been created by the DCPU enrolling the panchayat presidents and other stakeholders as members in the group to have better coordination and speedy action on reports of crimes against minors.

Seventy five panchayat heads out of the total 121 village panchayats in Perambalur district have so far been enrolled as members of the Whatsapp group which also has a senior police officer in the rank of an Additional Superintendent of Police attached to Crimes against Women and Children, a representative of Childline, Child Development Project Officer, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, a representative of the Social Welfare Department and DCPU staff as members.

The Whatsapp group has been created amid instances of child marriage and offences committed against minors in the district.

The whole idea of creating the Whatsapp group during the current pandemic period was to have a network among stakeholders to share and exchange information instantly on issues relating to child protection and safety and crimes against minors by also involving the panchayat presidents for speedier action, says the District Child Protection Officer, Perambalur G. Arulselvi.

It would also serve as a tool for widening information from the grass root level on such issues, Ms. Arulselvi said. The village heads are the president of the respective village level child protection committee.

The Whatsapp group would come in handy for the DCPU to share the latest directives from the Department of Social Defence and their schemes to the panchayat level to enable those who wished avail the benefit besides to put across the awareness activities being carried out by the unit on issues relating to child safety, she said.

The DCPU has currently embarked on a mass awareness mobile campaign covering all the 121 panchayats in the district from last Friday to sensitise the public to a host of aspects connected with child safety and security.

A vehicle fitted with public address system has been deployed to carry out the exercise in the rural pockets explaining the hazards of child marriage, elimination of child labour, ways to protect minors from getting sexually abused or assaulted, punishment for organising child marriage and engaging children as bonded labour besides about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenes Act and the role of Childline.

The initiative is being carried out jointly by the Department of Social Defence, District Child Protection Unit and under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and Anganwadi workers at the field-level.

About 30 village panchayats are identified in every block to conduct the day-long campaigns during which pamphlets containing messages on child protection among others were being circulated.

Ms. Arulselvi said the DCPU was in the process of creating another Whatsapp group at the block level with the same objectives by enrolling block medical officers, members of Self Help Groups, block level coordinators, block development officers and officials of health and education departments.