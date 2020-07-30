Child marriages spike in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

30 July 2020

Authorities in Tiruchi district have prevented over 60 child marriages since the lockdown was imposed in late March.

Counselling and rehabilitation is difficult as the children, who are unable to venture outdoors, are being coaxed by parents at home, they say.

Since January, 74 child marriages have been prevented in Tiruchi district. In 15 cases, the girls were rescued after the ceremony. However, a sharp increase has been noticed during the lockdown, with 61 of the 74 cases recorded between April and July, says M. Thameemunisa, District Social Welfare Officer, Tiruchi.

Closure of schools is a factor, says Murali Kumar, Project Coordinator of Childline-1098 in Tiruchi. “Parents pay no heed to their children’s wishes. Girls as young as 15 are being coaxed to get married since they are at home and not attending school.”

Detection has become easy after former Tiruchi DIG V. Balakrishnan’s directive to all-women police stations in the district to submit daily report of such cases. Police have hastened the filing of FIRs and also issue warnings to the families, Mr. Kumar says.

Schools and public gatherings serve as a means to create awareness which is absent now. “We are unable to reach children and provide counselling. Although our helpline continues to ring, we are unable to register our physical presence and create awareness among children,” he rues.

Emergency counselling after a child rescue, however, is necessary and it is being conducted, he adds.

Collector S. Sivarasu has warned of stern action against those organising child marriages and assists in conducting them. Members of the public must report to the District Social Welfare Office if they come across any incidents of child marriage. They can also register complaints on 1098 Childline number.