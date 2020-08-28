Child marriage stopped

28 August 2020 18:52 IST

PERAMBALUR

A woman Sub-Inspector attached to Maruvathur police station on Friday stopped a child marriage at Sithali. Police said acting on secret information, Sub-Inspector Vijayalakshmi rushed to the village and conducted inquiries. The officer identified the house of the minor and stopped the wedding of the 17-year-old girl.

Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban appreciated the timely action of the Sub-Inspector.

