Child marriage prevented

The District Childline authorities have prevented the marriage of a 15-year-old girl to a 30-year-old person at Swamimalai on Friday.

The Childline authorities received information about the marriage on Thursday night and when they rushed to the marriage hall at Swamimalai on Friday morning they found that the information was true. Subsequently, they stopped the marriage and brought the girl to Thanjavur and accommodated her at the Government Home, sources said.

Interrogation by the officials revealed that the girl’s mother a resident of Reddypalayam on the outskirts of Thanjavur town, had arranged the marriage of her daughter with the bridegroom hailing from Thulasendrapuram near Ayyampettai, in order to reduce her burden of raising two children on her own.