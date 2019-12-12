Child marriage; five held

The Kulithalai All Women police on Tuesday arrested a youth of Goundanur in Gujiliamparai in Dindigul district for marrying a 13-year-old girl and four others for abetting the marriage.
According to sources, Perumal, 45, of Athanur in Karur district had borrowed ₹15,000 from Mookan, 45, of Goundanur. Since Perumal could not repay the loan, he came forward to give his minor daughter in marriage to Mookan’s son Saravanakumar. The marriage was held in June without the consent of the bride. She then filed a case with the Kulithalai police. Based on it, the police arrested Saravanakumar, his parents Mookan and Anjalam and parents of the complainant Perumal and Veeramani.
