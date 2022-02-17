Child knocked down by paddy harvester dies in Perambalur

An 18-month-old toddler died after being knocked down by a paddy harvester at A. Mettur village near Arumbavur in the district on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as S. Yashika. The incident occurred in the morning when she came out of her house and stepped into the street. The child was rushed to hospital, where she died. The vehicle driver, P. Anand, was arrested and the harvester was seized. Arumbavur police registered a case, said sources.