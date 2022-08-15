Tiruchirapalli

Child dies of suffocation

:

 In a freak incident, a one-year-old male child died apparently of suffocation after unknowingly swallowing a substance outside his grandfather’s house in Thuraiyur on Sunday. 

The child was rushed to the Government Hospital in Thuraiyur where the doctor declared him dead. The Thuraiyur Police have registered a case. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2022 9:48:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/child-dies-of-suffocation/article65772247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY