Chief Minister receives petition from agitating sugarcane farmers

August 24, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin made a brief halt at the Saliyamangalam junction on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam highway on Thursday to receive a memorandum from farmers’ representatives who are on an agitation to highlight their grievances against a private sugar mill at Thirumandakudi.

The farmers were on a relay demonstration for more than 250 days near the Private mill premises at Thirumandankudi in Thanjavur district and were demanding that the bank loans taken in the names of sugarcane cultivators by the previous management of the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill be settled before the re-commissioning of the mill.

As their demand remained unheeded and their attempts to meet the Chief Minister to brief him about their plight failed on earlier occasions, they preferred a meeting with the Chief Minister during his short stay at Kumbakonam on Thursday afternoon failing which they decided to stage a black flag demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Thanjavur district police managed to secure a brief unscheduled stoppage at Saliyamangalam junction during the Chief Minister’s journey to Mayiladuthurai.

The representatives of agitating sugarcane cultivators met the Chief Minister around noon on Thursday at Saliyamangalam junction and presented their memorandum seeking his intervention to bail them out of the financial constraints thrust on them by the private sugar mill management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.