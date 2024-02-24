Chief Minister inaugurates combined drinking water scheme for 73 villages in Perambalur

February 24, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, through video conferencing, inaugurated the ₹22.84- crore Combined Water Supply Scheme that targets to provide drinking water to 73 villages of Veppur panchayat in Perambalur district.

In 2018, the scheme was announced to meet the drinking water needs of 73 villages belonging to Veppur panchayat utilising the water source from the Vellaru. Following this, a detailed project report was prepared and work was taken up. The project was funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and with the contribution of the State government.

The water obtained through the absorption wells is collected in the newly constructed water storage tank and is collected in five existing and two newly constructed ground-level tanks. The water is then taken through a pipeline network of 39.54 km to the 71 existing overhead tanks and five newly constructed tanks in the areas and distributed through 109.54- km-long pipelines which are already in use.

In this project, the required 4.05 million litres daily would be distributed to 61 settlements through four collector wells set up in the Vellaru near Pennakonam in the district. In addition, the surplus water from the existing combined drinking water scheme for 645 settlements would be supplied to 12 settlements.

Collector K. Karpagam and officials were at the Pennakonam pumping station during the inauguration.