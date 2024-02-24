GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister inaugurates combined drinking water scheme for 73 villages in Perambalur

February 24, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, through video conferencing, inaugurated the ₹22.84- crore Combined Water Supply Scheme that targets to provide drinking water to 73 villages of Veppur panchayat in Perambalur district.

In 2018, the scheme was announced to meet the drinking water needs of 73 villages belonging to Veppur panchayat utilising the water source from the Vellaru. Following this, a detailed project report was prepared and work was taken up. The project was funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and with the contribution of the State government.

The water obtained through the absorption wells is collected in the newly constructed water storage tank and is collected in five existing and two newly constructed ground-level tanks. The water is then taken through a pipeline network of 39.54 km to the 71 existing overhead tanks and five newly constructed tanks in the areas and distributed through 109.54- km-long pipelines which are already in use.

In this project, the required 4.05 million litres daily would be distributed to 61 settlements through four collector wells set up in the Vellaru near Pennakonam in the district. In addition, the surplus water from the existing combined drinking water scheme for 645 settlements would be supplied to 12 settlements.

Collector K. Karpagam and officials were at the Pennakonam pumping station during the inauguration.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water supply

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.