Chief Minister hands over medical kit to beneficiary of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Tiruchi

December 29, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Chief Minister M. K Stalin handed over medical kit to Meenakshi, a beneficiary under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and distributed welfare aids to healthcare workers in Sannasipatti in Tiruchi district on Thursday.

The medical kit was handed over to Meenakshi a beneficiary from Sannasipatti in Manikandam block who was diagnosed with kidney disease and high blood pressure.

The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme was launched by providing a medical kit to a resident at Samanapalli in Krishnagiri district in 2021 and currently, around one crore people have benefitted from the scheme.

The scheme was rolled out to address the impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by moving tests and treatments for high blood pressure and diabetes from being available only in hospitals to people’s homes.

Healthcare workers, including 10,969 women health volunteers, 4,848 mid-level health practitioners, 2,448 multi-purpose health workers, and 2,650 ASHA workers are working under the scheme across the State.

As many as 10,969 women health volunteers and 15,366 Anganwadi workers who worked under the scheme, were provided with digital blood pressure apparatus each.

A long pending request to provide incentives for 20,000 healthcare workers across the State had been taken into consideration and orders for performance and team-based incentives were given by the Chief Minister, at the cost of ₹23.5 crore.

He also handed over the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to three Primary Health Centres at Manikandam block, received from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) for upholding high standards of quality at the institution.

Chief Minister also inaugurated various medical facilities established for ₹12.39 crore at government hospitals in Kanyakumari, Kancheepuram, Tiruppur, and Ranipet through video conference.

He also launched the services of a Telecobalt machine to treat cancer, set up at ₹4.5 crore in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Villupuram and a CT Scan equipment set up for ₹2.5 crore at Government Tuberculosis Hospital in Tambaram.

Orders to purchase 46 CB- NAAT test equipment for early diagnosis of smear-negative Tuberculosis such as MDR-TB were also given. Haemoglobinometer devices to detect anaemia levels were distributed to village health nurses of the Virudhunagar district.

