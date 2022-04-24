Chief Justice lauds Bar, Judicial Officers for service

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari speaks at the inauguration of the VIP Guest House on the Combined Court Campus in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Unlike other countries, the number of judges here is less in proportion to cases and one cannot imagine the amount of pressure on judicial officers, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said here on Sunday while appreciating the efforts of the Bar and all Judicial Officers in serving to the best of their ability to the litigants.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the VIP Guest House on the Combined Court Campus in Tiruchi.

The Chief Justice appreciated the State Ministers for their positive way of thinking whenever some judgments were given or comments were made by the court so as to take a proper decision in the future.

He said the legislature and the judiciary were both meant to serve the public and to serve society. Positive thinking on both sides would cater to the needs of the public and serve them in a proper manner.

The Chief Justice thanked the State government for providing funds for construction of the VIP Guest House at a cost of ₹208.13 lakh.

Observing that Tiruchi was a great city and among the safest ones, he said its popularity was because of its central location in the State.

Considering the importance of Tiruchi, a decision was taken to construct the VIP Guest House with the support of the State government.

Minister for Law S. Regupathy said the State government was implementing many demands of the judicial department.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said law and order was being maintained well in the State. Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru spoke on the occasion.

Justice R. Mahadevan, Judge, Madras High Court and Portfolio Judge for Tiruchi district, Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, Judge, Madras High Court and Portfolio Judge for Tiruchi district, Collector S. Sivarasu, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan and Principal District Judge, Tiruchi, K. Babu participated in the function.