Chief Judicial Magistrate injured in accident at Tirumayam

August 19, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Pudukottai, D.Jeyakumari Jemi Rathna (42) was injured in a road accident at Tirumayam in the district on Friday. The Chief Judicial Magistrate was proceeding in a car towards Madurai from Pudukottai when a four-wheeler that came in the opposite direction rammed the vehicle at around 7 p.m.. The judicial officer who sustained injury in the face was brought to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, said police sources. The Tirumayam police are investigating.

