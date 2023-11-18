Chief Electoral Officer reviews work on revision of electoral rolls in Perambalur district

November 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo chaired a meeting at the Perambalur Collectorate on Saturday to review the steps taken for implementing the special summary revision of the electoral rolls for the upcoming General Elections in 2024.

In the meeting, Mr. Sahoo discussed issues such as inclusion of names of first-time voters in the electoral rolls, deletion of entries of deceased and migrated persons, and corrections in name and address. Collector K. Karpagam, Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi, and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Later, he told media persons that the Election Commission had been carrying out the special summary revision of electoral rolls for the 2024 elections in all districts. Adequate number of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with ballot units, control units, and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) devices are kept ready for conducting elections.

The Election Commission had been creating awareness among voters regarding various opportunities to include, delete, and correct errors in the electoral rolls. Special camps will be conducted across all polling booths in the State on November 25 and 26 to facilitate voters to make corrections. Further, steps are under way to delete duplication of entries in the electoral rolls, he said.