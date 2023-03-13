Chief Economic Advisor advices students to avoid conflating means and ends

March 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India V. Anantha Nageswaran on Monday called upon the students to avoid conflating means for ends.

Delivering the CUB Shri V.Narayanan memorial lecture on ‘Economic Thoughts in Vasudaiva Kutumbakam at SASTRA University, Thanjavur campus he said, now people often conflate means for ends resulting in morality and ethics nosediving particularly in trade and business.

Stating that under the present strained geo-political situation it was proved that capitalism has led to de-globalisation as much as it had globalised earlier, he added a new concept that could propel multi-nationalism in international trade was the need of the hour.

Pointing out that trade requires trust and trust requires dialogue, Dr. Nageswaran said adoption of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, which is normally assimilated as a concept of celebrating humanity beyond borders, can also be comprehended as an ‘extension of ourselves’, which could continue to create new avenues through dialogues and use those avenues for better understanding and trade between countries. Further, Vasudaiva Kutumbakam do enshrine the CBDR (common but differentiated responsibilities) concept in economics, he added.

The Chief Economic Advisor recalled the contributions of the late V. Narayanan for the betterment of the services offered to the City Union Bank customers by way of computerisation and the introduction of automated teller machine service during his tenure as the Chairman of CUB.

Delivering the inaugural address, SASTRA vice-chancellor, S. Vaidhyasubramaniam exhorted the economic students to read and analyse the Economic Survey report that precedes the Union Budget every year.