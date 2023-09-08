ADVERTISEMENT

Chidambaram terms as childish Centre’s attempts to change India as Bharat

September 08, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday termed “childish” the BJP-led government’s proposed attempt to change the name of India as Bharat.

The Constitution of India has the names India and Bharat and both names were being used, Mr. Chidambaram said in a brief interaction with journalists at Tirumayam in the district. 

The Centre has suddenly got angry over the name ‘India’ because various Opposition parties have joined hands to form the INDIA bloc. “What will Prime Minister Modi do if the opposition parties were to name their alliance as BHARAT tomorrow. Will he then change the name Bharat,” Mr. Chidambaram wondered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Bharat are one, he reiterated. “We are not opposed to Bharatham,” he said adding that the sudden antipathy and anger towards the name India was surprising.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US