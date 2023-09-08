HamberMenu
Chidambaram terms as childish Centre’s attempts to change India as Bharat

September 08, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday termed “childish” the BJP-led government’s proposed attempt to change the name of India as Bharat.

The Constitution of India has the names India and Bharat and both names were being used, Mr. Chidambaram said in a brief interaction with journalists at Tirumayam in the district. 

The Centre has suddenly got angry over the name ‘India’ because various Opposition parties have joined hands to form the INDIA bloc. “What will Prime Minister Modi do if the opposition parties were to name their alliance as BHARAT tomorrow. Will he then change the name Bharat,” Mr. Chidambaram wondered.

India and Bharat are one, he reiterated. “We are not opposed to Bharatham,” he said adding that the sudden antipathy and anger towards the name India was surprising.

