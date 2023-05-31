Chidambaram happy with Sengol, but discounts ‘fictional stories’ on the issue

May 31, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said on Tuesday that his party was happy that the Sengol was installed in the new Parliament building, but “fictional stories” had emerged on the issue.

Citing two historians who had written the history of late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and C. Rajagopalachari, he told reporters in Pudukottai that the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam took the Sengol to Delhi in a train and presented it to Mr. Nehru as a memento at his house on the evening of August 14, 1947. Mr. Nehru had received numerous mementos on that occasion, and they were all kept in safe custody at Allahabad Museum.

Mr. Chidambaram said Lord Mountbatten was not in Delhi, but in Karachi, on August 14, 1947, when Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day. After attending the celebrations, he came down to Delhi on the night of August 14, 1947 to attend India’s Independence Day celebrations in the late hours. “This is what had happened,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

A senior official of Allahabad Museum had said that what was written on the item on display was a “golden stick” given to Jawaharlal Nehru. There was no mention of “walking stick”, Mr. Chidambaram said, terming this a fictional story.

“What is written by historians is only history. The ones written by others is a fictional story,” he said, urging the media not to carry fictional stories. He said that what he expressed was the accounts of the historians.

Replying to a question, Mr. Chidambaram contended that President Droupadi Murmu was not even invited for the inauguration of the building when Article 79 of the Constitution states that Parliament shall consist of the President and two Houses. Hence, the Congress and other Opposition parties felt that it was a wrong precedent and an incorrect practice.

He said the recent hooch tragedies which claimed the lives of several people should not be made out to be a deterioration in law and order in Tamil Nadu. However, he added, the government and the police should act tougher to curb illicit arrack.

