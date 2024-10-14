ADVERTISEMENT

Chicken shop in Pudukottai sealed

Published - October 14, 2024 06:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department sealed a shop selling chicken rolls after inspecting the outlet in Pudukottai on Monday and seized stale raw chicken meat and cooked items weighing about 7 kg.

The team, led by S. Pravinkumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety, resorted to this action following information that five persons of a family of Pudukottai fell ill allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming chicken rolls bought from the shop on Sunday night and rice cooked in their house. The five persons were admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Acting on this information, the team inspected the shop in the afternoon and noticed the unhygienic conditions that prevailed inside. The team found old and stale chicken meat kept inside the outlet besides cooked ones. Mr. Pravinkumar said the shop was sealed temporarily and improvement notice had been issued to the shop owner. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / food safety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US