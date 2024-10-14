Chicken shop in Pudukottai sealed

A team of officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department sealed a shop selling chicken rolls after inspecting the outlet in Pudukottai on Monday and seized stale raw chicken meat and cooked items weighing about 7 kg.

The team, led by S. Pravinkumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety, resorted to this action following information that five persons of a family of Pudukottai fell ill allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming chicken rolls bought from the shop on Sunday night and rice cooked in their house. The five persons were admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Acting on this information, the team inspected the shop in the afternoon and noticed the unhygienic conditions that prevailed inside. The team found old and stale chicken meat kept inside the outlet besides cooked ones. Mr. Pravinkumar said the shop was sealed temporarily and improvement notice had been issued to the shop owner.