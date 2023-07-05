Chettinad Santhai to be held in city

July 05, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Nagarathar Sangam will host ‘Chettinad Santhai,’ a business expo, in Tiruchi city on August 5 and 6. The event, to be held at Kalaignar Arivalayam, will feature about 80 stalls displaying a wide variety of products including gold, diamond and silver jewellery, silver houseware, Chettinad artefacts and antiques, traditional sarees, snacks and beverages. Banking and financial institutions, contemporary fashion houses, construction suppliers, household products and services companies will also participate. A food court serving Chettinad delicacies will form part of the expo. Entry will be free, the organisation said in a press release.

