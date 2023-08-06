ADVERTISEMENT

Chettinad Sandhai opens in Tiruchi city

August 06, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at Chettinad Santhai,’ a business expo organised by Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Nagarathar Sangam in Tiruchi city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A weekend expo featuring a wide variety of products from the Chettinad region began with much fanfare on Saturday, with large groups of shoppers flocking in to sample the goods.

Organised by Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Nagarathar Sangam, the ‘Chettinad Sandhai’ has 85 stalls at Kalaignar Arivalayam, offering gold, diamond and silver jewellery, homeware, linens, snacks and garments, among other products.

It was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Saturday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fair is a platform for entrepreneurs with a link to the Chettinad region, and the Chettiar community. This is the first time that we are holding this event in Tiruchi,” S. Palaniappan, secretary, Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Nagarathar Sangam, told The Hindu.

Other attractions at the event include a food court and a raffle draw for visitors every two hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US