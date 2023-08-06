HamberMenu
Chettinad Sandhai opens in Tiruchi city

August 06, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at Chettinad Santhai,’ a business expo organised by Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Nagarathar Sangam in Tiruchi city on Saturday.

Visitors at Chettinad Santhai,’ a business expo organised by Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Nagarathar Sangam in Tiruchi city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A weekend expo featuring a wide variety of products from the Chettinad region began with much fanfare on Saturday, with large groups of shoppers flocking in to sample the goods.

Organised by Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Nagarathar Sangam, the ‘Chettinad Sandhai’ has 85 stalls at Kalaignar Arivalayam, offering gold, diamond and silver jewellery, homeware, linens, snacks and garments, among other products.

It was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Saturday morning.

“The fair is a platform for entrepreneurs with a link to the Chettinad region, and the Chettiar community. This is the first time that we are holding this event in Tiruchi,” S. Palaniappan, secretary, Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Nagarathar Sangam, told The Hindu.

Other attractions at the event include a food court and a raffle draw for visitors every two hours.

