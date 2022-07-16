Tiruchirapalli

Chess Olympiad: school students participate in class held in Tiruchi

School students participate in a chess lesson conducted in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy
Staff Reporter TIRUCHI July 16, 2022 18:25 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 18:25 IST

In order to raise awareness of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad to be held at Mammallapuram, students from various schools participated in a lesson conducted by woman international master K. Jennitha Anto here on Saturday.

A total of 2,140 students from government, government-aided and private schools took part. Ms. Jennitha spoke about the significance of playing chess and taught them the fundamentals of the game. Chess boards and pieces were distributed and competitions were conducted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
School students play chess at an awareness programme held in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Commissioner Of Police G. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and other officials took part in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minister K. N. Nehru, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, woman international master K. Jennitha Anto at the chess awareness programme held in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rally was organised in Karur district to promote the Chess Olympiad. Collector T. Prabhushankar flagged off the rally at the railway station. The rally, which had 100 volunteers participating, ended at Thiruvalluvar Ground.

According to a press release, competitions and other events have been organised to increase public awareness of the game.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...