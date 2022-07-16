Chess Olympiad: school students participate in class held in Tiruchi

School students participate in a chess lesson conducted in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

In order to raise awareness of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad to be held at Mammallapuram, students from various schools participated in a lesson conducted by woman international master K. Jennitha Anto here on Saturday.

A total of 2,140 students from government, government-aided and private schools took part. Ms. Jennitha spoke about the significance of playing chess and taught them the fundamentals of the game. Chess boards and pieces were distributed and competitions were conducted.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Commissioner Of Police G. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and other officials took part in the event.

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rally was organised in Karur district to promote the Chess Olympiad. Collector T. Prabhushankar flagged off the rally at the railway station. The rally, which had 100 volunteers participating, ended at Thiruvalluvar Ground.

According to a press release, competitions and other events have been organised to increase public awareness of the game.