Chess Zone 360° and Tiruchi District Chess Association will jointly conduct the district under-25 chess championship and district-level children’s chess tournament (under-7, 9, 11 and 13 categories) at Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Vidyalaya Grounds in Thillai Nagar on December 28 and 29. Entries close on December 26. For more details call 843361122 or 9787281227.