Tiruchirapalli

Chess championship

more-in

Chess Zone 360° and Tiruchi District Chess Association will jointly conduct the district under-25 chess championship and district-level children’s chess tournament (under-7, 9, 11 and 13 categories) at Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Vidyalaya Grounds in Thillai Nagar on December 28 and 29. Entries close on December 26. For more details call 843361122 or 9787281227.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 11:42:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/chess-championship/article30383460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY