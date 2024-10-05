GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai-Thoothukudi special train on mainline section on October 8, 9

Published - October 05, 2024 05:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will operate a special train between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Terminal, Chennai and Tuticorin on October 8 and 9 through the mainline section to clear the extra rush of passengers during the puja festival.

According to a railway release, the train (06186) will leave Chennai Central by 11.45 p.m. on October 8 and reach Thoothukudi by 1.50 p.m. on October 9. After a brief halt at Thoothukudi, the train (06187) will leave Thoothukudi by 4.15 p.m. on October 9 to reach Chennai Central on October 10 by 8.55 a.m.

This train will run via Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram Junction, Cuddalore Port Junction, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur Junction, Tiruchi Junction, Pudukottai, Karaikudi Junction, Devakottai Road, Sivaganga, Manamadurai Junction, Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar Junction, Sathur and Kovilpatti. The online reservation is open for this special train which will have 4 third-tier AC coaches, 12 second-class sleeper coaches, 3 second-class coaches and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans.

