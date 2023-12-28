ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat special via Tiruchi to be launched next month

December 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced operation of Vande Bharat special trains between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil via Tiruchi next month to clear the extra rush.

The train (06067) will leave Chennai Egmore at 5.15 a.m. on January 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Thursday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 9.03 a.m. It will leave Tiruchi Junction at 9.08 a.m. and reach Nagercoil at 2.10 p.m. 

The Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat special (06068) will leave Nagercoil at 2.50 p.m. on January 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Thursday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 7.45 p.m. It will depart Tiruchi Junction at 7.50 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.15 p.m. The special train will be operated with eight coaches, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US