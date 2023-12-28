Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat special via Tiruchi to be launched next month

December 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway has announced operation of Vande Bharat special trains between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil via Tiruchi next month to clear the extra rush.

The train (06067) will leave Chennai Egmore at 5.15 a.m. on January 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Thursday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 9.03 a.m. It will leave Tiruchi Junction at 9.08 a.m. and reach Nagercoil at 2.10 p.m.

The Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat special (06068) will leave Nagercoil at 2.50 p.m. on January 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Thursday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 7.45 p.m. It will depart Tiruchi Junction at 7.50 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.15 p.m. The special train will be operated with eight coaches, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT