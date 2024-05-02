Chennai firm offers to customise vehicle for food delivery executive

May 02, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Chennai-based company, which is into the business of producing customised disabled- friendly wheelchairs and mobility vehicles, has come forward to sponsor a product suitable to T. Vaitheeswaran, a person with disabilities who works as a food delivery agent, to avoid crawling to deliver his orders.

In response to the news article in The Hindu on Thursday, a representative on behalf of the firm, NeoMotion, reached out to Mr. Vaitheeswaran and enquired about the nature and the type of disability so as to customise a product for him.

“Vaitheeswaran is really inspirational to many. We are inclined to sponsor him a suitable product worth ₹1.15 lakh by tapping funds under the Corporate Social Responsibility. He has agreed to accept the help,” a representative of the firm told The Hindu.

Support came from a few others too. Coming to know that Mr. Vaitheeswaran made four failed attempts to clear the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examinations, J. Maharani, Deputy Director of District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, would arrange for him a customised coaching and study material to crack the examinations.

“He needs proper guidance and we will use our expertise to guide him to prepare for the examinations. The department will extend all possible help to him understand the nuances of preparatory steps,” Ms. Maharani said.

