Chennai constable dies in accident near Tiruchi

The 24-year-old was riding a two-wheeler, on his way to his hometown, when the accident occurred, police said

A 24-year-old police constable attached to Chennai City died in a road accident early on Monday. Police said the two-wheeler the constable was riding, collided with a cement-laden lorry from the rear, on the Tiruchi-Dindigul national highway near Inamkulathur on the outskirts of the city.

Police identified the deceased as A. Ashish Kumar, who was attached to the Armed Reserve unit.

Police sources said Ashish Kumar, along with another constable P. Nagaraj, also serving in the same unit in Chennai, was proceeding on the two-wheeler to his hometown, Karuvelanaickapatti village in Theni district, when the vehicle rammed the lorry from behind.

Ashish Kumar died in the accident, while Nagaraj of Gandhigram in Dindigul district, sustained injuries and has been admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. Inamkulathur Police are investigating.