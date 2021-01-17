Chennai-bound vehicles choke Samayapuram toll plaza

Tiruchi

People returning to Chennai from Tiruchi and southern districts after the Pongal festival were caught between Samayapuram Toll Plaza and No.1 Toll Gate on Sunday evening.

Innumerable vehicles were seen waiting for over a three-kilometre stretch apparently due to inability of the staff in the toll plaza to handle the heavy movement of vehicles.

The vehicles could not move for hours at a stretch. All the five lanes at the toll plaza were entirely occupied by cars and other four-wheelers and buses.

In contrast, there was less vehicle movement in the opposite direction.

The clogging of vehicles that was noticed in the evening hours continued even after darkness set in.