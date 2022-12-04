Chendur Express stops at Papanansam station again

December 04, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The stoppage for Chendur Express (16105/16106) at Papanasam on the mainline section was restored on Saturday with the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan and Rajya Sabha MP S. Kalyanasundaram receiving and seeing off the train at Papanasam railway station. The restoration of the Papanasam stoppage was celebrated by rail users association members, traders and local people who greeted the train crew and the passengers. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said the ordeal of passengers from Papanasam who had to travel by road to board the Chendur Express either at Thanjavur or Kumbakonam would be a thing of the past with the revival of the stoppage. Mr. Kalyanasundaram thanked the Southern Railway and called for making it a permanent stoppage. The train left Papanasam at around 10.45 p.m. after it was flagged off by the Union Minister and the Rajya Sabha MP.