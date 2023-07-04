Checking of EVMs begins

July 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KARUR

The first stage checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) began in Karur on Tuesday.

Collector T. Prabhushankar, who is also District Election Officer, inaugurated the drive in the presence of representatives of all parties.

He said the EVMs were to be checked for the upcoming Parliamentary elections in 2024. The exercise would continue up to August 10. There were 4,917 voting machines, 1,499 control units and 1,611 voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT), They were kept in a strong room. As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), all machines would be verified and checked by engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited.

The machines, which were found with defects, would be removed from the pool of EVMs. The entire process would be carried out in the presence of representatives of all parties, Dr. Prabhushankar added.

